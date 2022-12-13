IRCTC launches new international tour package: Details

New Delhi: The Indian Railways Tourism and Catering Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new international tour package to Singapore. Under the package, passengers can also travel to Malaysia.

The 6-day tour is for only 32 passengers and is scheduled on January 18 January 24. Passengers can board Malindo Air from Delhi airport. Passengers will get a chance to visit Putrajaya tour, King’s Palace, Jamek’s Mosque, Chocolate factory and the Petronas Twin tower, KL Tower visit, Parliament House, Supreme Court, and City Hall.

The tour will cost Rs 1,35,000 for single occupancy, 1,15,500 for double or triple occupancy. Rs 1,03,700 will be levied on a child with bed (5-11 years) and Rs 92,200 for a child without a bed (5-11 years). The cost is inclusive of Visa fees, airfare tickets, road transfers at the location, night accommodations at a 3-star hotel, food including breakfast, lunch, and dinner, sightseeing with entrance charges, Travel insurance, English-speaking tour guide, and taxes.

For more information, interested passengers can contact – https://www.irctctourism.com/pacakage_description?packageCode=NDO21