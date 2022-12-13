‘Kill PM’ remark, congress leader Raja Pateria arrested in Madhya Pradesh

Raja Pateria, a former minister of Madhya Pradesh and leader of the Congress, was taken into custody from Hatta in Damoh at around 5:30 am on Tuesday after calling for the ‘killing’ of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Panna in order to save the Constitution.

After a FIR was filed against the senior Congress leader, the Madhya Pradesh police on Monday arrested him for making the contentious remarks that he should ‘kill Modi’ to save the Constitution.

On social media, a video of the minister appeared in which Pateria is allegedly heard telling Congress members to ‘be ready to kill Modi.’ Kill him by overpowering him.

‘…..Modi will end elections. Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future of Dalits, tribals and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him,’ Pateria said Congress workers at a gathering in Pawai town in the Panna district.

Speaking to India Today, the Congress leader clarified that his remark about PM Modi was taken out of context. By ‘killing the PM,’ according to Raja Pateria, he meant to defeat Narendra Modi in the upcoming elections.