‘kill PM’ remark; Raja Singh says, ‘You can’t even touch Modi ji’

After firing a salvo at Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh minister Raja Pateria on Tuesday, who had advocated ‘killing’ Prime Minister Narendra Modi to preserve the Constitution, former BJP leader Raja Singh sparked yet another controversy.

Raja Singh claimed during a speech that Pateria only made these comments to appease the minority groups. ‘Raja Pateria has made such comments only to please the minorities. So I am asking that donkey, what can you or your descendants do? You cannot even touch Modi ji,’ Raja Singh claimed that the prime minister has the support of all Hindus in the nation.

The suspended BJP MLA claimed that Pateria makes such remarks with the hope that minorities will support him.

The Madhya Pradesh Cops arrested Raja Pateria earlier in the day after a FIR was filed against him for comments he made about killing Prime Minister Modi.

‘Modi will end the elections. Modi will divide on the basis of religion, caste and language. The future of Dalits, tribals and minorities is in danger. If you want to save the Constitution, then be ready to kill Modi. Kill in the sense of defeating him,’ Pateria said at a gathering of Congress employees in the Panna district’s Pawai town.