‘Mission Meghalaya’ launched by Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee.

Mamata Banerjee, the Trinamool Congress leader and chief minister of West Bengal, launched ‘Mission Meghalaya’ on Tuesday. Abhishek Banerjee, national general secretary of the AITC, and Mamata Banerjee are in Meghalaya for a three-day visit ahead of the early 2019 assembly elections.

TMC leader Mamata Banerjee said her party wants to help the people of Meghalaya ensure that the state is ruled by sons of the soil while addressing the party workers’ convention in Meghalaya. She claimed that Meghalaya and other northeastern states had been overlooked by the BJP-led central government.

‘The central government has totally neglected Meghalaya as well as other northeastern states. We will ensure that we bring change and the hill state prospers,’ she said.

Mamata also said, ‘There is a rumour that Trinamool is a Bengali party. If TMC is a Bengali party, then why do you play national anthem written by Rabindranath Tagore? It is for all of India. Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose gave the slogan of Jai hind. Do you call him Bengali? Do you call Nobel laureate Mother Teresa a Bengali?’

She urged people to work together. ‘Let us walk together on path of progress; why divide people based on caste and religion?’ she said.

In addition, Meghalaya-owned land was allegedly stolen by the BJP, according to Mamata Banerjee. ‘Why has BJP taken land from Meghalaya? Return the land to Meghalaya. There is no security and safety of the people. Our intention is not to capture Meghalaya. Our intention is to see sons of the soil here. We are here to help you only,’ the West Bengal CM said.

In Meghalaya, Mamata Banerjee addressed party members and also spoke against CAA and NRC.