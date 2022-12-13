‘No loss of lives, serious injuries’: Defence Minister makes statement on India- China faceoff in Parliament

New Delhi: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh made a statement about the clash between Indian and Chinese troops in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh in the Parliament on Tuesday.

‘There was no loss of life or any serious injury to our soldiers’, the Defence Minister said while making a statement on the issue in the Lok Sabha. ‘Our armed forces are committed to protect territorial integrity of our country. The Chinese side has asked to refrain from such actions, maintain peace, tranquillity along border’, he said. ‘I am confident this House will respect capability, valour and commitment of our armed forces’, Singh added.

Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the face-off resulted in ‘minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides’, the Indian Army said on Monday. The clash near Yangtse along the LAC in the sensitive sector took place last Friday amid the over 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

Congress MPs have given adjournment notices in both houses of Parliament to discuss the border situation with China. While Manish Tewari has given a notice in the lower house, Congress leaders Randeep Surjewala and Syed Nasir Hussain have given similar adjournment notices in the upper house.