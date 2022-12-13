On Thursday, a panel will discuss the air traffic problem with the CEO of Delhi Airport.

The committee’s chairman Vijayasai Reddy has informed that, a parliamentary panel will discuss traffic at Delhi airport on December 15 with the CEO of airport operator DIAL as customers endure lengthy wait times.

The meeting with Videh Kumar Jaipuriar, the CEO of the Delhi International Airport Ltd., will be held by the department’s associated Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism, and Culture (DIAL).

At its meeting on December 15, the panel will discuss the issue of congestion, said Mr. Reddy, to a reporter.

The DIAL CEO and the Chairman of the Association of Private Airport Operators (APAO) will share their perspectives with the panel regarding ‘the development of greenfield and brownfield airports and issues relevant to civil enclaves in defence airports,’ in the notice.

At the nation’s busiest airport, Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), customer complaints about long lines and waiting times have been on the rise lately.

The stakeholders and the ministry of civil aviation have taken a number of actions to address the issue.

T1, T2, and T3 are the three terminals at IGIA. From T3, all international and some domestic flights depart. It handles roughly 1.90 lakh people and 1,200 planes daily on average.