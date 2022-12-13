Rajnath Singh convenes high-level meeting; tri-service chiefs, foreign minister will attend

In response to the clash on December 9 between Indian and Chinese troops along the LAC in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh, defence minister Rajnath Singh has called for a high-level meeting in New Delhi.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Anil Chauhan, all three service chiefs—Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral R. Hari Kumar, and Chief of the Army Staff General. Manoj Pande—will also be present, as will Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane.

According to a source who spoke to news agency PTI, on December 9 in the Tawang sector, over 200 Chinese soldiers brandishing spiked clubs and sticks engaged in combat with Indian soldiers. Last Friday, a fight broke out along the LAC near Yangtse amid a more than 30-month border standoff between the two sides in eastern Ladakh.

According to the Army, the encounter resulted in ‘minor injuries’ for both Chinese and Indian soldiers. In the altercation, six Indian soldiers suffered injuries. They were flown to the 151 Base Hospital in Basistha, Guwahati, for medical attention. There may be more injuries on the Chinese side.