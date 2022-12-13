Revised timings for Dubai Metro announced

Dubai: The Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) in Dubai has announced revised Metro timings during the FIFA World Cup. The revised timings will be in effect till the end of FIFA World Cup. The last Metro will depart 45 minutes after the last game, with an added 1.5 hours service extension.

The full list of extended timings can be viewed below:

Tuesday, December 13 and Wednesday, December 14 5am to 2.30am (the next day)

Saturday, December 17 5am to 1am (the next day)

Sunday, December 18 8am to 1am (the next day)

Nearly 1,400 daily Dubai Metro trips, 700 additional taxis, 60 dedicated public buses, and three marine transit means were announced to help transport up to 1,200 passengers per hour during the mega football event in Qatar.