Sarathkumar NOT in hospital. Fake news, claim sources

Sarathkumar, a politician and actor from Tamil Nadu, reportedly complained of being dehydrated and was admitted to the hospital on Sunday (December 11). Recent reports claimed that, he was hospitalised alongside his wife and children. According to a source close to Sarathkumar’s family, the actor is at home and not in the hospital.

Sources tell IndiaToday.in that Sarathkumar was not in hospital and the report that has been doing the rounds is incorrect. Varalaxmi was not with him at Apollo Hospital, contrary to reports, the insider continues. The actor seemed to have just visited the hospital for a regular checkup. On Sunday, after the physicians gave him the all-clear, he also went back home.

Earlier numerous sources claimed that, Sarathkumar was admitted to the hospital as a result of having diarrhoea. Sarathkumar took part in a hunger strike in Chennai on December 13.

Sarathkumar has appeared in 130 films, in which he have earned two Tamil Nadu state film awards and three Filmfare South awards. He is a politician as well. His upcoming movie, Varisu, starring Vijay, will hit theatres during Pongal in 2023. At the box office, Varisu will compete with Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu. He will also appear in the currently in post-production film Nirangal Moondru.