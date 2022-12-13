Senior citizens can get up to 9.59% interest rate on this bank’s fixed deposits

Mumbai: Mumbai-based Suryoday Small Finance Bank has hiked its interest rates on fixed deposits (FDs). For senior citizens, the bank will offer 9.59% interest rates on fixed deposits less than Rs 2 crore, for a period of 5 years. For general investors, the rate of interest stands at 9.01%.

Also Read: Revised timings for Dubai Metro announced

The lender informed that the new 5-year interest rate is valid only for the fixed deposits done for 15 days, between December 6, 2022 and December 20, 2022.