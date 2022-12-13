Senior SAD leader Ranjit Singh Brahmpura passes away

Chandigarh: Senior Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader and former Cabinet Minister Ranjit Singh Brahmpura passed away on Tuesday at the PGI hospital in Chandigarh after a prolonged illness.Brahmpura was suffering from cancer and was hospitalised at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) for the past few days after his condition deteriorated.

The body was taken to his native village of Brahmpur in Tarn Taran district, where he will be cremated on Wednesday. In his five-decade-long political career, Brahmpura represented Khadoor Sahib constituency in the Lok Sabha from 2014-19. The former SAD MP, who was referred to as Majhe Da Jarnail (General of Majha region in Punjabi), was appointed party patron last month. He worked closely with Parkash Singh Badal and was Punjab cabinet minister twice, heading the rural development and panchayat and cooperation departments. He was elected MLA four times.

He quit the party in October 2018, one year after the party’s defeat in the 2017 assembly elections, in protest against the party leadership’s failure to address the sacrilege cases of 2015 when the SAD-BJP government was in power. Then an MP, Brahmpura held the post of senior vice-president in the party and was a member of the core committee, party’s top decision-making body. He returned to the SAD in December last year ahead of the assembly elections in March, terming it as homecoming.

Taking to twitter, General Secretary Shiromani Akali Dal Bikram Singh Majithia said: ‘SAD has suffered a huge loss in the passing away of Jathedar Ranjit S. Brahmpura Ji. Jathedar Saab was a source of constant strength & inspiration. His absence will be sorely felt. I extend my deep condolences to Ravinder S. Brahmpura & the entire family on this tragic occasion’.