Stolen idols found at an antique dealer’s home in TN will be brought back to the temple.

On December 7, the Idol Wing of the Tamil Nadu Police found crores worth of stolen idols inside the home of an antique idol collector. The stolen idols will be returned to the temples where they were taken by officials.

The crew from the Idol Wing discovered seven old idols while searching the home of a woman named Shobha Durairajan.

In 2008 and 2015, Shobha, an artefact collector, bought the old idols from Deenadayalan of Aparna Art Gallery.

Even invoices and paperwork revealing the registration of the idols with the Archaeological Survey of India were presented by the woman.

Officials examined the two statues and found the name Adhi Kesava Temple, Ulundurpet, a telltale indication engraved at the base of the idols. Officials from the idol wing soon inquired at Ulundurpet’s Adhi Kesava Temple. Adhi Kesava Perumal, Sreedevi, and Bhoodevi were stolen during a burglary that occurred in July 2011, it was discovered during the investigation.