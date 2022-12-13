Tata Motors to hike vehicle prices from January

Mumbai: Leading automobile manufacturer in the country, Tata Motors has decided to increase the prices of its commercial vehicles from January next year. The prices will go up by 2%. The company said that the hikes have been necessitated due to increasing input costs in the manufacturing process.

This the fourth time Tata Motors has hiked prices for its commercial vehicle. Earlier Tata Motors hiked the prices in January, April and July 2022.

Tata Motors offers a wide variety of commercial vehicles ranging from small load haulers such as the Tata Ace and Intra, the Yodha pick-up and a variety of intermediate, medium, and heavy commercial vehicles including tipper trucks, tractor-trailers and passenger transport models such as the Tata Winger and Magic up to diesel and electric buses. Tata Motors witnessed a 188% growth year-on-year in overall commercial vehicle sales in May 2022 and 6.4% growth in month on month.