TCS accused of favoring Indian candidates in hiring!

Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which has its headquarters in Mumbai, has been charged with using unlawful employment procedures in the US. A class action lawsuit has been filed against the corporation in the US over claims that it discriminated against South Asian and Indian applicants throughout the employment process.

Former nine-year TCS employee Shawn Katz is suing the company for claimed discrimination. At the US District Court for the District of New Jersey, the class action case will be heard. According to the Economic Times, Katz has claimed that the TCS is prejudiced in favour of South Asian or Indian people while considering recruiting candidates.

The Economic Times cited TCS as stating, ‘As per policy, we can’t comment on sub judice topics’. A class action lawsuit is a specific kind of litigation in which one of the parties is a group of individuals who are collectively represented by one or more members of that group for having experienced a loss that is similar to their own.

What is TCS accused of?

TCS is accused of ‘knowingly and actively building and maintaining a highly disproportionate workforce in the United States that is composed of about 70% South Asian personnel’. Katz’s complaint claims that TCS has employed discriminatory hiring, staffing, promotion, and termination policies and practises that have had a disproportionately negative impact on non-South Asian and non-Indian people who are consequently disproportionately not hired, not selected for positions, not promoted, benched, and/or terminated.

The procedures in question are neither compatible with company needs nor relevant to the jobs at issue. Katz asserted that TCS’s recruitment tactics are still geared on luring and favouring Indian applicants. He further said that TCS provides individuals with visas with better prospects for professional advancement than it does those who are not South Asian or Indian.

A related case brought by TCS’s three ex-employees at a California district court earlier this year was successful. A lawsuit claiming that the internet giant had discriminated against women in wages and promotions was settled in June 2022 with Google agreeing to pay $118 million.