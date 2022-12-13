Two Indians were detained for attempting to smuggle drugs into Sri Lanka valued Rs 110 crore.

In the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu’s Paramakudi town, two Indian men have been detained for allegedly attempting to smuggle a variety of illegal drugs worth Rs 110 crore to Sri Lanka.

Based on specific information, the revenue intelligence department was checking vehicles in the Ramanathapuram district of Tamil Nadu when the incident happened. At Sathirakudi, close to the Paramakudi toll booth, an automobile was halted.

Officials found 88kg of illegal narcotics when inspecting the automobile. Officials detained the two Indian males who were in the automobile as a result.

The two accused were attempting to transport drugs worth Rs 110 crore, including 50kg of cannabis oil and 35kg of methamfetamine, across Rameshwaram’s Vethalam shoreline to Sri Lanka.

To determine if there are further people participating in this smuggling business, police officers are conducting additional investigations.