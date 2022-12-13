Vismaya case: Kerala HC junks convict Kiran Kumar’s plea against 10-years’ jail term

Kochi: The Kerala High Court rejected the plea submitted by the convict Kiran Kumar on Tuesday, in the sensational Vismaya dowry death case, seeking to revoke the punishment. The former Kerala Government employee was awarded 10 years jail and over a million rupee fine by the Kollam Additional Sessions Court-1 in May.

The division bench comprising Justice Alexander Thomas scrapped the plea which requested to freeze the punishment until the court declares a verdict upon the petition of the convict’s appeal. The court informed the convict to proceed with the appeal procedures by continuing the jail term. The appeal against the lower court’s order moved by the convict is also before the High Court.

A Sessions court pronounced the verdict against Kiran Kumar on May 24, 2022, over the case related to the suicide of his wife Vismaya, a BAMS student. Kiran Kumar used to mentally and physically assault Vismaya as he was not satisfied with the dowry received during their marriage. The court awarded ten years of imprisonment and Rs 12.55 lakh fine on Kiran Kumar, who was an Assistant Motor Vehicle Inspector.The verdict was pronounced by the court after a four-month-long trial.

The court had awarded a total of 25 years of rigorous punishment for Kiran Kumar under five various charges. However, he has to undergo imprisonment of 10 years as some of the punishments can be served together. He is currently in Poojappura central jail. He was found guilty of charges under IPC 306 (abetment of suicide), IPC 498 A (domestic violence at husband’s house), and dowry prohibition act section three, and section four, for which, he was sentenced to six years of imprisonment and Rs 2 lakh fine, two-year imprisonment and Rs 50,000 fine, six-year imprisonment and Rs 10 lakh fine and one-year imprisonment and Rs 5,000 fine, respectively. Out of the total Rs 12.55 lakh fine, Rs 2 lakh has to be given to the family of Vismaya.