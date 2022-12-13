DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Vistara launches non-stop flights to this Gulf country

Dec 13, 2022, 07:14 pm IST

Mumbai: Vistara has started non-stop flights connecting  Mumbai and Muscat in Oman. The air carrier  deployed its  A320neo aircraft  for the service. Thus, Vistara became the only airline to offer the choice of premium economy class on the route, in addition to Business and Economy Class.

Muscat is the 4th  Gulf city that Vistara has added to its network. It operates flights on the Mumbai- Jeddah, Mumbai- Abu Dhabi and Mumbai-Dubai routes.  The airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, 5 Airbus A321 neo, 5 Boeing 737-800NG, and 3 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.

 

 

