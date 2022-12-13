Vistara launches non-stop flights to this Gulf country

Mumbai: Vistara has started non-stop flights connecting Mumbai and Muscat in Oman. The air carrier deployed its A320neo aircraft for the service. Thus, Vistara became the only airline to offer the choice of premium economy class on the route, in addition to Business and Economy Class.

Muscat is the 4th Gulf city that Vistara has added to its network. It operates flights on the Mumbai- Jeddah, Mumbai- Abu Dhabi and Mumbai-Dubai routes. The airline has a fleet of 54 aircraft, including 41 Airbus A320, 5 Airbus A321 neo, 5 Boeing 737-800NG, and 3 Boeing 787-9 Dreamliners.