After seven decades, a 90-year-old US woman receives her Bachelors degree from Northern Illinois University

A 90-year-old American woman has finally graduated from Northern Illinois University with a Bachelor of General Studies degree after seven decades (NIU).

In 1951, Joyce DeFauw, afterwards Joyce Viola Kane, started her studies with a home economics focus in mind. According to the press statement from the university, Joyce attended college for three and a half years. Later, she married a man she had later met at church.

In 1955, she wed Don Freeman Sr., and they had three kids. Later, she lost her husband. She later wed Roy DeFauq again, and the two of them had six kids, according to NDTV.

According to a tweet from the NIU, DeFauw returned to the institution in 2019 with her original black and white student ID after being inspired by her family to finish her degree through online classes.

She added, ‘People see things in you that you don’t see in yourself. I feel these people had faith in me, and I can only give thanks.’

One of her granddaughters who is also an alumnus of NIU told CNN that when she thought of completing her education the family reacted ‘why not’ instead of ‘why.’