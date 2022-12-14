Air New Zealand collaborates with partners to produce zero-emission demonstrator planes

On Wednesday, Air New Zealand announced a collaboration with four aircraft manufacturers to achieve zero-emission demonstrator flights by 2026, using electric, green hydrogen, and hybrid technology.

The airline stated that it will collaborate with Eviation, Beta, VoltAero, and Cranfield Aerospace to sign a letter of intent to order, with the goal of acquiring three aircraft initially, with additional options for 20 from one or more partners.

Air New Zealand also collaborated with Hiringa Energy, a refuelling infrastructure company, to better understand the infrastructure required to fly a green-hydrogen aircraft.

The global airline industry is counting on increased use of sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) to help it accomplish its goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2050.

Air New Zealand CEO Greg Foran stated that the collaborations ‘will pave the path for our long-term partners to produce an aircraft that can replace our Q300 turboprop domestic fleet.’