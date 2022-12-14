Amid chaos, Delhi airport security staff working without days off since October

According to Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) sources, security personnel stationed at Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) have not received their weekly off days for the past two months.

As a result of the mess, chaos, and crowding at the airport, the leaves of CISF personnel and jawans stationed at terminal T3 of IGI Airport have also been cancelled. Since October, the CISF personnel stationed at the Delhi airport have not received weekly offs.

According to the sources, the leave ratio has fallen from the current average of 14% to just 1.6%.

As the Delhi airport struggles to manage the influx of travellers during this holiday season, the number of CISF personnel who can take time off has been reduced from 14 out of 100 to one.

Additionally, the CISF was required to send personnel on administrative duty to the Indira Gandhi International Airport’s Terminals 1, 2, and 3.

60–80 more members of the CISF have been stationed at the airport due to the recent growth in airport crowds.

Social media users have been lamenting how chaotic and crowded Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has become recently. Many travellers expressed their dissatisfaction with the lengthy lines at security and outside the airport on social media.

Jyotiraditya Scindia, the Union Aviation Minister, paid a surprise visit to Terminal 3 at Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) on Monday morning amid complaints of congestion, chaos, and long lines from online users.