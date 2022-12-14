Bengal violence accused’s suicide in CBI custody to be enquired

The West Bengal CID has been asked to look into the murder of Lalan Sheikh, a suspect in the Bogtui incident, who was being held by the CBI in the Birbhum district.

Lalan Sheikh, a key suspect in the Bogtui violence, was found dead on Monday in the restroom of the camp office of the central agency, which was located in a guest house. Informed CBI officials, ‘he committed suicide.’

Reshma Bibi, the wife of Lalan Sheikh, complained to the Rampurhat Police Station on Tuesday, claiming that CBI agents had threatened to kill her husband during their investigation-related visit to Bogtui hamlet.

However, the central organisation dismissed the accusations as ‘baseless’.

The accused in the Bogtui massacre was found dead in custody, and the Birbhum district police had already begun an investigation.

Following the death of regional Trinamool Congress leader Bhadu Sheikh on March 21 of this year, at least 10 persons were slain in acts of arson and other violence. In accordance with the Calcutta High Court’s directives, the CBI is looking into the case.