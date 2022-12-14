‘Building trade through language of impact’: Saudi Arabia brings Chinese into schools!

According to a contract inked by the two countries, the Saudi Ministry will shortly begin include Chinese language and literature in the curriculum of educational institutions. Along with introducing Saudi teachers to Chinese culture, the effort also entails teaching them Mandarin.

Chinese language proficiency will help the two nations’ commercial connections, a professor of education told Arab News. Asia’s greatest trading partner for China is Saudi Arabia. 2019 saw the introduction of the Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman’s proposal to include Chinese in Saudi Arabia’s educational curriculum. According to Saudi education experts, language will soon become a language with significant future significance.

‘Everyone is aware of the global trend toward studying Chinese, especially in rich nations where leaders are proud of their children who are fluent in the language’, according to an assistant professor at King Abdulaziz University. Chinese investment firms have lately poured into Saudi Arabia in significant numbers, which will offer up new opportunities for corporate collaboration and advance both commerce and expertise.

Chinese is one of the six official languages of the UN and is spoken by 20% of the world’s population, according to Chinese educator Brown Li. He said, ‘Chinese is being studied by an increasing number of pupils. The greatest way to comprehend a nation is via its language’, according to President Xi Jinping. In a study published by English.gov in 2021, it was said that over 25 million foreigners were learning Chinese and that over 200 of them had already mastered it.