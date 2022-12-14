Delhi Airport reports that T3 has steady passenger flow and entry gate wait times are under five minutes

Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), Delhi, claimed on Wednesday that smooth passenger movement was recorded at all terminal entry gates at T3, with an average waiting time of 0–5 minutes, despite concerns from travellers about crowding, disorder, and long lines.

Additionally, the DigiYatra App should be used for a ‘much speedier experience at every touch point,’ stated the Delhi Airport in their Twitter account.

Social media users have been lamenting how chaotic and busy Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) has become recently. Many travellers expressed their dissatisfaction with the lengthy lines at security and outside the airport on social media.

In the midst of the complaints, Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) Terminal 3 received an unexpected visit on Monday morning from Union Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia.