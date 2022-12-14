England’s Andrew Flintoff was flown to the hospital after a car accident while ‘Top Gear’ was being filmed.

Former England all-rounder Andrew Flintoff was hurt while filming an episode of the BBC programme Top Gear, and he has been sent to the hospital.

The 45-year-old veteran was filming in cold conditions at Surrey’s Dunsfold Park Aerodrome on Monday, December 12, when the incident happened.

‘This morning, Freddie was hurt in an accident at the Top Gear test track. Crew medics arrived on the scene right away. He has been transferred to the hospital for additional care, and we will confirm more information asap’ It was stated by the BBC in a press release.

According to accounts, Flintoff is not in any immediate danger and his injuries are not even close to being life-threatening. The report also stated that Flintoff wasn’t travelling at too high speeds and was ‘driving on the course as normal.’

‘Additionally, for filming, all customary health and safety precautions were taken. Soon after, Freddie was flown by air ambulance to the hospital. Filming has been put on hold as Freddie recovers for the time being’ The Sun was told by a source.

Along with Paddy McGuiness, Chris Harris, Flintoff’s co-star and one of the two hosts, was present at the test track.

Flintoff experienced a car accident in the past, on a Top Gear episode. Later on, he claimed to be ‘totally fine,’ nevertheless.

‘I go to great efforts to ensure that I perform well in Top Gear drag races, but in this case, I may have overdone it. When you watch it on TV, it will seem more ludicrous than dangerous’ During that period, Flintoff stated.