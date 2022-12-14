EU asks for strong comments on Russia at the first summit with ASEAN

On Wednesday, the European Union and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) will hold their first summit to strengthen their economic ties. European leaders will push for a strong, unifying stance against Russia.

A celebration of 45 years of diplomatic relations will be attended by the heads of state of 27 EU nations and nine of the ten ASEAN nations. Myanmar under military administration is not included.

The presidents will talk about trade, the transition to a greener and digital economy, and health as potential areas of future cooperation. The two blocs have already agreed to a pact that will make it easier for their airlines to extend services.