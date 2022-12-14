First lunar rover from UAE and a Japanese robot launched on a SpaceX rocket by a Tokyo space company

On Sunday, a Tokyo-based company launched two spacecraft: the first lunar rover from the United Arab Emirates and a Japanese robot that resembles a toy and is intended to roll around in space in the grey dust. It will take around five months for the lander to go to the moon and conduct all of its associated experiments.

The company ispace Inc. developed their craft to use less fuel for financial reasons and to increase capacity for freight. As a result, it is currently 1.6 million kilometres (million miles) from Earth when it will circle around and reach the moon at the end of April.

NASA’s Orion crew capsule and test dummies arrived at the moon last month. The Pacific splashdown on Sunday marked the end of the lunar flyby mission.

The iSpace lander will be aiming for the Atlas crater, which is situated in the northeastern portion of the moon’s near side and is more than 50 miles (87 kilometres) wide and only one mile (two kilometres) deep. When all four of the lander’s legs are extended, it stands taller than 7 feet (2.3 metres).

In addition to Mars, where a science satellite is already in orbit, the UAE intends to explore the moon. The rover, named Rashid after the royal family of Dubai, weighs only 22 pounds (10 kilogrammes) and will operate on the surface for around 10 days.