‘Flu outbreak hits the Kremlin’: Putin might isolate himself in a bunker!

As a flu outbreak has affected Kremlin personnel, Russian President Vladimir Putin will probably retreat to a bunker, according to a story by the Mirror on Tuesday. Many individuals inside the Kremlin are apparently sick with the flu, according to Dmitry Peskov, Putin’s spokesman, who talked to Novaya Gazeta Europe. Putin has already cancelled this month’s edition of his traditional showpiece press conference.

The Russian President’s speech to Parliament is still possible this month, but the Mirror said that the assertion that some of Putin’s close associates had the flu might be a precursor to the Russian leader entering a full-scale quarantine and cancelling public appearances.

Putin is likely to forego his speech to the Upper House of Parliament, according to a report by the news site Today Verstka. In a bunker east of the Ural Mountains, the Russian president and members of his immediate family will spend the yearly New Year’s holiday. Putin often marks his holiday near the Black Sea.

‘Despite the president’s directive to tighten security at important locations, Vladimir Putin’s already onerous security procedures have significantly increased. Putin has started spending more time in buildings that resemble bunkers. Additionally, as opposed to their planned house in Sochi, the president and his loved ones would instead spend New Year’s Eve in a bunker hidden beyond the Ural Mountains’, according to the article.

The aforementioned information comes as the swine flu and Covid-19 are spreading more quickly in Russia, in addition to that country’s ongoing 11-month war against it in Ukraine. The newest information on the conflict shows that on Wednesday, 13 drones were shot down by Ukrainian forces as Russia launched its first significant drone offensive against Kiev in weeks.