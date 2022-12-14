‘Harry & Meghan’, Netflix’s documentary series proves to be a huge success for Netflix

The Netflix documentary series ‘Harry & Meghan,’ which follows the romance of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, has been a big success. The Liz Garbus-directed docuseries, according to the streaming giant, had the strongest first week of any documentary title.

The first three episodes of the six-parter clocked 81.55 million hours of viewing, the company said.

The documentary ‘Harry & Meghan’ looks at how Harry and Meghan met and the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s choice to resign from their roles as British royals. The choice sparked a great deal of outrage in the British people and media.

The said furore intensified when Markle said she was made aware of her skin colour after she married Harry and somebody (not named yet) in the royal family wondered what Harry and Meghan’s children’s skin colour would be.

The series has received mixed critical reception.Some say that the series does not offer anything most of us don’t already know.

The second half of ‘Harry & Meghan’ arrives on December 16.