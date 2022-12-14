In Chhapra, Bihar, illicit alcohol claims 5 lives; investigation going on.

Five more people have died in the Saran district of Bihar’s Chhapra province as a result of the consumption of fake alcohol in Bihar. There will probably be more fatalities.

Family members of the deceased people claimed that their loved ones passed away as a result of drinking hazardous alcohol.

Three individuals died in the village while two more perished while receiving treatment at the Sadar Hospital during the tragedy, which occurred in the Doila village of the Isuapur police station area and Yadu Mor of the Mashrak police station region.

Sanjay Singh, Harinder Ram, Kunal Singh, and Amit Ranjan, the deceased, were killed by allegedly consuming fake alcohol, which caused their deaths.

Police are looking into the situation right now. The Madhaura DSP added that the police are seeking for the villagers who have become unwell as a result of consuming alcohol when speaking about the incident.

Additionally, the district police arrived at Chhapra Sadar Hospital and removed Amit’s body for further investigation.

The administration has not yet responded to the rising mortality toll from fake alcohol.