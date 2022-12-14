Raghuram Rajan, former governor of RBI, joins with Rahul in Bharat Jodo Yatra

On Wednesday in Rajasthan, Rahul Gandhi travelled with the former governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), Raghuram Rajan.

Today, the former governor of the RBI briefly joined the yatra. The Yatra resumed this morning in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, from Bhadoti.

The Bharat Jodo yatra in Rajasthan is currently in its tenth day. From Bhadoti village, which is part of the Bamanwas Vidhan Sabha seat, the yatra was resumed. 25 kilometres will be covered by the yatra today.

The yatra will enter Dausa district and stop at Bagdi village after the first break. The fifth district of the state, Dausa, will be the point of entry for the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Today, Govind Dotasara, Ashok Gehlot, Sachin Pilot, and other influential figures have joined Rahul Gandhi. In the village of Bagdi, he would also speak to a nukkad sabha.

Before entering Rajasthan, the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which began on September 7 in Kanyakumari, Tamil Nadu, has travelled through Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana, Maharashtra, and Madhya Pradesh.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra has only entered Rajasthan, the only state under Congress rule, and will travel about 500 km in 17 days before crossing into Haryana on December 21.