Study reveals that smart tech like Alexa and Siri helps users fight loneliness and makes the disabled more independent

Smart speakers are undoubtedly helpful. They make it easier for us to use technology, serve as home assistants, and it turns out they may even be a buddy when we’re feeling lonely.

These smart devices can make their users feel less lonely and provide disabled individuals a greater sense of independence, according to new research from Ofcom.

A thorough poll was conducted by the UK’s Office of Communications (Ofcom) with the participation of 100 smart speaker users and 15 non-owners. They discovered that many survey respondents claimed the speakers served as a ‘buddy’ they could talk to.

‘Some described their speaker as being like a companion, particularly if they lived alone. They felt it was good for combatting loneliness and liked the fact they could talk to their speakers,’ said Ofcom on its website.

According to the organisation, ownership of smart speakers in UK households increased by a factor of two during the pandemic, from 22% in 2020 to 39% in 2022.

A significant conclusion was that these speakers promoted greater independence in impaired persons. Users claimed that using the gadget significantly improved their quality of life, increased their sense of independence, and helped them better manage their conditions.