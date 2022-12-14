Study warns climate change will trigger humanitarian disasters in 2023

According to a study by the NGO International Rescue Committee, in 2023, humanitarian crises would spread more quickly throughout the world due to climate change, compounding the problems brought on by armed conflict and economic downturns (IRC).

The New York-based organisation, which is run by former UK politician David Miliband, noted that the number of people in need of humanitarian assistance has increased dramatically over the past ten years, surpassing 339.2 million as opposed to the 81 million recorded in 2014.

Despite the fact that the 20 nations on its emergency watchlist, including Haiti and Afghanistan, only account for 2% of global CO2 emissions, the IRC highlighted that climate change is one of the main drivers exacerbating humanitarian calamities.