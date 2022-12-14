Sukhbir Badal says, Will serve legal notice on transport minister for calling private bus operators ‘mafia’

Sukhbir Singh Badal, the leader of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), announced on Wednesday that he would issue a legal notice to Punjab Transport Minister Laljit Singh Bhullar for using the term ‘mafia’ to describe private bus companies operating in the province.

Sukhbir was on the grounds of the Golden Temple to take part in the celebration of the party’s 102nd founding anniversary at Akal Takht.

It was shameful that the transport minister referred to all transporters as ‘mafia,’ Badal said in response to the AAP government’s amendment to the Punjab Transport Scheme-2018, which the ruling party claimed was an effort to end the ‘monopoly’ enjoyed by a few families in the interstate private bus transport sector. Punjabis have achieved success in the nation’s and even the world’s transportation industries.

The former Congress government created the Punjab Transport Scheme-2018, according to Bhullar, in order to ‘give undue benefits to the Badal family and other private bus mafias.’

Bhullar had said in a statement here that ‘the scheme enabled the entry of private buses into Chandigarh, leading to the sheer looting of the state exchequer.’

The Congress government assisted the Badals in running their transportation businesses smoothly, including one involving the inter-state movement of their AC buses to Chandigarh, he had claimed. ‘The Badal (Parkash Singh Badal) family, during its government’s two terms from 2007 to 2017, created various schemes to fulfil their personal interests,’ he had claimed.

Badal claimed that his own transportation business had been running since the country’s independence in 1947. The leader of the Akali Dal claimed that the transportation industry was a common occupation for Punjabis and that labelling private transporters as mafia was equivalent to labelling all Punjabis as mafia.