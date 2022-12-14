The oldest known pair of jeans in the world fetches $114,000 in auction

This week, the world’s oldest pair of jeans went up for sale and brought in more than $114,000 in the process. The jeans, which some experts claim are only tangentially connected to Levi Strauss and were retrieved from a drowned trunk in a shipwreck that occurred about 1857.

Although the jeans were created 16 years before the original Levi Strauss product, according to Reuters, they used identical materials and craftsmanship and were among the 270 relics that were put up for auction.

‘Those miner’s jeans are like the first flag on the moon, a historic moment in the history,’ said Dwight Manley, managing partner of the California Gold Marketing Group, which owns the artifacts.

There are still rumours about its alleged ties to the San Francisco-based Levi Strauss jeans brand, but there is no disputing the fact that they genuinely date back to 1857.

The pants, according to the present owners, belonged to passengers who were travelling to New York aboard the SS Central America when a hurricane badly wrecked it off the coast of South Carolina.