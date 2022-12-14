United States is destroying the global commercial system, says China at the WTO

On Wednesday, China charged that Washington was using subsidies to support domestic companies and that it was disregarding WTO regulations.

In a speech, Li Chenggang, the ambassador of China to the World Trade Organization, expressed his disappointment with the U.S. trade figures, claiming they fell short of President Joe Biden’s campaign promise to lead ‘by the power of our example.’

He said during a closed-door WTO meeting about US trade policy, ‘The United States puts ‘America First’ by prevailing its home laws above international rules and (the) laws of others, disregarding WTO rules and concerns of other members.’