US President Joe Biden signs a bill granting federal protections to same-sex marriage into law

On Tuesday, December 13, US President Joe Biden approved a statute giving same-sex marriage federal rights. A sizable group of people had assembled at the White House to witness the legislative milestone.

Prior to the Supreme Court’s decision in 2015 making same-sex marriage lawful nationwide, Biden supported same-sex unions publicly while serving as vice president.

‘America takes a vital step toward equality, for liberty and justice, not just for some, but for everyone,’ he said during the signing ceremony Tuesday afternoon.

Currently, judges with a conservative tendency make up the majority of the US Supreme Court. After it overturned landmark judgement on abortion rights last June, lawmakers from the left and right came together to prevent any subsequent move to curb same-sex marriage rights.

The legislation’s final adoption by Congress last week marked a rare show of bipartisanship in deeply divided Washington.

In celebration, Biden gathered with a group of Republican and Democratic lawmakers on the White House grounds, along with advocates and plaintiffs in marriage equality cases across the country.

Tammy Baldwin, the first openly gay US senator described signing of the bill as a historical moment. She helped draft the law in Congress.