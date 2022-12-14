With the start of peace talks, Italy’s armament supply to Ukraine comes to an end

Arms shipments from Italy to Ukraine will cease as soon as peace talks to end Russia’s invasion begin, the Italian defence minister said in parliament on Tuesday, as legislators approved a government resolution to maintain military help until 2023.

Despite frictions within her rightist ruling coalition and a mixed public opinion on the question of weaponry deliveries, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has consistently committed to continue backing Ukraine.

‘I am conscious that military aid will have to end sooner or later, and will end when we have the peace talks that we all hope for,’ Defence Minister Guido Crosetto told the Senate.

Italy’s cabinet approved a decree earlier this month that allows it to continue providing Ukraine with weaponry for the rest of the year without obtaining formal approval from parliament for each new shipment.