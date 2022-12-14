YS Sharmila called Telangana CM KCR ‘tyrant, dictator’

K Chandrashekar Rao was once again attacked by YRS Telangana Party (YRSTP) chief YS Sharmila on Wednesday, who referred to him as a ‘tyrant’ and ‘dictator.’

After receiving permission from the Telangana High Court to continue the foot march, Sharmila resumed her padyatra on Wednesday. When addressing the media, she stated: ‘Once again, it is evident that KCR is a tyrant, a dictator. Once again, the high court has given us permission for the padyatra.’

Sharmila stated that the Telangana government was abusing its power to ‘curb her rights.’ She claimed that ‘KCR is using the police department so heavily that he is restricting my own personal rights as well.’

‘Nothing is official but there are police everywhere, so how do you call it democracy? There is a curfew all around this place,’ Sharmila added.

‘KCR kills democracy in his own state and has the shamelessness to go and launch a national party,’ she said.

Sharmila added that the actual name of KCR’s party, Bharatiya Rashtra Samithi (BRS), which it used to enter national politics, is ‘Bandits Rashtra Samithi.’

‘K Chandrashekar Rao is a bandit. He is the richest bandit in the country today,’ she said.

Sharmila claimed that the BRS police, not the Telangana Police, were the ones who allegedly used excessive force to move her from a protest site to a hospital. She declared, ‘I’ll lodge a complaint against the Telangana Police.’

After the Hyderabad Police toed away Sharmila’s car, in which she was sitting, and after her bus was attacked and set ablaze in Narsampet, Telangana, Sharmila’s opposition to KCR intensified.