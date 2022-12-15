A Ghaziabad guy kills a tenant, slices the body parts into three pieces, dumps them in different places

In a horrifying event, a man killed his tenant after robbing him of money, sliced up his body into three pieces, and discarded the pieces all over Ghaziabad.

Ankit Khokar, a tenant who was strangled to death, who was residing in the home of a man named Umesh Sharma, has been detained. Ankit was a native of Baghpat and was enrolled in Lucknow for his doctoral studies.

He had lately sold his land for Rs 1 crore after the passing of his parents, of which he paid almost Rs 40 lakh to Umesh. He wasn’t able to give it back.

He devised a plan to kill Ankit because he was unable to pay the money. He killed Ankit by strangling him on October 6.

He divided the body into three pieces, wrapped it in foil, and dumped the body without being seen. He wrapped the body parts in foil and dropped them in several places, including the Mussoorie canal, the Peripheral Expressway, and the canal near Khatauli in Muzaffarnagar.

After that, he gave his friend Pravesh access to Ankit’s ATM card and instructed him to withdraw the remaining funds from Uttarakhand.