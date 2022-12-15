Acer launches world’s lightest 16-inch OLED laptop in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: Taiwanese multinational hardware and electronics corporation, Acer launched its new laptop named ‘Acer Swift Edge’ in the Indian markets. Acer claims that this is world’s lightest 16-inch OLED laptop. The 16GB RAM + 1TB SSD storage configuration of Acer Swift Edge is priced at Rs. 124,999 . This Acer laptop is listed on the Acer India store and Amazon in Olivine Black colour.

The newly launched laptop sports a 16-inch 4K (3,840×2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 400 nits of brightness. This laptop is powered by an octa-core AMD Ryzen 7 6800U processor with a turbo clock speed of up to 4.7GHz. It runs on 64-bit Windows 11 Home There is also integrated AMD Radeon graphics. This Acer laptop packs 16GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 1TB of PCIe Gen 4 NVMe SSD storage.

The Acer Swift Edge is equipped with a full-HD webcam and dual stereo speakers. It features a multi-touch touchpad and a backlit keyboard with international language support. It features a USB Type-C Port, a USB 3.2 Gen 1 Port with Power-off charging support, and a USB 3.2 port. The laptop supports Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth v5.2 wireless connectivity. It packs a 54Wh battery with support for 65W USB Type-C fast charging.