American comedian and actor Adam Sandler receives the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor has been awarded to American actor and comedian Adam Sandler. One of the most prestigious honors in the comedy industry, the award is named after American author and humorist Mark Twain, who lived in the 19th century.

Among the other honorees are Jon Stewart, Dave Chappelle, and Julia Louis-Dreyfus. In 2020 and 2021, the prizes were not awarded because of the COVID-19 epidemic. The John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts bestows the honour.

On March 19, Sandler will receive the honour at a lavish ceremony.

The Mark Twain Prize for American Humor, established in 1988, has recognised people who ‘made an impact on American society in ways similar to’ Twain. Until now, 23 humourists have been honoured.

Comedian, actor and media personality Bill Cosby was also awarded in 2009. But his award was rescinded after numerous allegations of rape and sexual misconduct came to light.

Richard Pryor, Whoopi Goldberg, Bob Newhart, Lily Tomlin, Neil Simon, Billy Crystal, George Carlin, Ellen DeGeneres, Carol Burnett, Jay Leno, David Letterman, Dave Chappelle, and Jon Stewart have also been awarded with the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor.