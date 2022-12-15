Australian blames Microsoft and Apple for not taking appropriate measures to regulate child exploitation content

Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. were cited by the Australian regulator e-Safety Commissioner for failing to take the necessary steps to control child exploitation content on their platforms.

After using its newly acquired authority to learn more about the strategies being employed by internet titans, the Internet Safety watchdog published a report.

The e-Safety Commissioner stated on Thursday that responses to legal requests for information sent to some of the biggest internet companies in the world revealed that Apple and Microsoft did not perform proactive screening for child abuse material in OneDrive and iCloud, which are their storage services.

According to the evidence obtained, it was revealed that neither company employed any technology to stop child sexual assault from being live-streamed on the video platforms Apple FaceTime or Microsoft Teams, which are both owned by Microsoft.

The business is dedicated to stopping the spread of abusive content, according to a Microsoft representative, but ‘as dangers to children’s safety continue to grow and bad actors become more savvy in their tactics, we continue to challenge ourselves to modify our response.’