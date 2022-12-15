Bharti Airtel launches 5G service in this city

Mumbai: Leading telecom and internet service provider in the country, Bharti launched 5G services in Lucknow. Airtel 5G Plus services will be available to customers in a phased manner .

The services will be available in Gomti Nagar, Hazratganj, Aliganj, Aishbagh, Rajajipuram, Aminabad, Jankipuram, Alambagh and Vikas Nagar and a few other select locations in the city.

Bharti Airtel has launched its 5G services in many cities across India, while other locations will receive the coverage in the coming months. Last month, Airtel rolled out 5G network in Patna, Gurgaon, Guwahati and Lohegaon Airport in Pune. Earlier, the company announced the advent of its 5G services in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Siliguri, Nagpur and Varanasi.