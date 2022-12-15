Build tolerance, but…: A Bihar minister’s comment on the Chapra hooch disaster

State minister Samir Kumar Mahaseth made the remark that people would have to fortify themselves to accept it as the number of persons lost their lives in Chapra, Bihar, as a result of consuming fake alcohol, which is now at 38.

On Thursday, while addressing the media, he added, ‘It’s best if you stop drinking. Instead of alcohol, poison is arriving here. We might be able to tolerate it if we get stronger through exercise, but people will still need to get stronger. Give up now! It is illegal and is being improperly pushed here.’

In April 2016, the Bihar government of chief minister Nitish Kumar outright forbade the sale and use of alcohol.

The tragedy was reported on Wednesday from the Bihar region of Saran, where the family of the deceased said that their loved ones passed away after consuming poisoned alcohol. Two police officers were suspended as a result of the event, which set up a political brawl in the state.

Ritesh Mishra, the House Officer (SHO) at Masrakh Station, and Constable Vikesh Tiwari have both been placed on immediate leave. Additionally, Yogendra Kumar, a Marhaura Sub-Divisional Police Officer, has been recommended for departmental action.