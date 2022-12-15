Castillo faces an 18-month prison sentence after Peru declares a state of emergency.

After a week of ferocious protests and road blockades, Peru’s defence minister on Wednesday declared a nationwide state of emergency, which will go into effect in the coming hours and allow soldiers to help police maintain public safety.

The demonstrations started after Pedro Castillo, the former president, was impeached on December 7. The Andean nation’s Congress was illegally attempted to be dissolved by Castillo, a leftist who was elected in 2021. This is just the latest in a string of political crises that the second-largest copper producer in the world has experienced in recent years.

Castillo, who is accused of rebellion and conspiracy, would be held in pretrial detention for 18 months, the prosecution stated on Wednesday. The Supreme Court of Peru convened to discuss the request, but the meeting was later called to adjourn until Thursday.

Dina Boluarte, formerly Castillo’s vice president, took over after his removal.

In the Andean nation, particularly in the rural and mining regions that helped elect the former peasant farmer and teacher to office in July of last year, the political upheaval has sparked irate and occasionally violent protests.

According to authorities, six people—mostly teenagers—have died in altercations with the police. According to rights organisations, all of them were shot victims. Airports have been invaded by protesters, who have also burned down buildings and blocked highways.

According to Boluarte’s defence minister Alberto Otárola, ‘we have decided to declare a state of emergency throughout the entire country due to the acts of vandalism and violence.’