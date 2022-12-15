Commodity Market: Gold price slips down sharply

Mumbai: Price of gold slipped down sharply in the commodity market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,920, lower by Rs 320 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 400 per 8 gram.

Also Read: Stock Market: Equity indices end lower

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 54,310 per 10 gram, down Rs 364 or 0.67%. Silver futures were trading down by Rs 1,502 at Rs 67,800 per kg. In the international markets, price of spot gold slipped 0.1% to $1,806.11 per ounce. US gold futures were little changed at $1,817.80.