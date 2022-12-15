Delhi liquor case; Court accepts CBI’s chargesheet, summons each accused

The chargesheet issued by the primary investigative body in the Delhi Excise Policy Case was recognised by a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court. All seven suspects in the scam received summonses from it. On November 25, the CBI submitted its chargesheet, which listed seven accused. Five people were named in the chargesheet that the CBI filed against the accused in relation to alleged irregularities in the formulation and execution of the excise policy, including two officials from the Government of the National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD).

The seven accused listed on the chargesheet are:

Vijay Nair

Abhishek Boinpally

Arun R. Pillai

Mootha Gautham

Sameer Mahendru

Kuldeep Singh, who was the then Deputy Commissioner, Excise

Narender Singh, the then Asst. Commissioner, Excise Department

The case has been scheduled for hearing on January 3rd. On January 3, when the case’s next hearing is scheduled, the Rouse Avenue Court has requested that everyone be present.

The Rouse Avenue Court issued summonses to all 7 accused, including accused Vijay Nair, after taking cognizance of the chargesheet the CBI had filed against him in the contentious excise policy case involving the Delhi government.

After conducting a thorough investigation, the CBI filed a 10,000-page charge sheet.