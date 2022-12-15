Drake gets necklace made from 42 diamonds from engagement rings he thought about giving his ex-lovers but never did

Rapper Drake, a Grammy Award winner, has expanded his jewellery collection with a new personalised necklace. Interesting enough, it has 42 diamonds from engagement rings he considered gifting his ex-girlfriends but never did.

Jewelry designer Alex Moss posted a video of the stunning item to Instagram with the caption, ‘New work titled ‘Previous Engagements’ in honor of all the times he considered doing something but never actually did it. 42 wedding bands with 351.38 carats of diamonds.’

Every diamond in the necklace was hand-selected and meticulously examined during the ’14-month trip’ described in the Instagram post.

Each diamond in this enormous work of art weighs more than 8 carats, and it is composed of 18k white gold.

It’s unclear for whom the diamonds were meant, but the rapper has been linked to multiple women over the years, including Rashida Jones, Tyra Banks, SZA, Julia Fox and Rihanna.

Drake welcomed his son Adonis, 5, in 2017 after secretly fathering the child with French artist and former porn star Sophie Brussaux, 33.