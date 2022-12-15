Eddie Murphy to be honoured with the prestigious Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th Annual Golden Globe Awards

Eddie Murphy, an actor, comedian, and writer, will receive the esteemed Cecil B. DeMille Award at the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.

Eddie will get the night’s top honour, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association revealed on Wednesday. The statement read: ‘We’re honoured to present this year’s Cecil B. DeMille Award to the famous and highly esteemed Mr. Eddie Murphy.’

In a press statement, HFPA President Helen Hoehne said. ‘We’re happy to be honouring the enduring influence that his career, both in front of and behind the camera, has had through the decades on film and television.’

The comedian, 61, a six-time Golden Globe nominee, won his first and only Golden Globe in 2007.

A year after Hollywood boycotted the awards ceremony over voters’ lack of diversity, an alleged ethics issue, and other sexist and racist remarks made by the board members, the HFPA is trying to rebuild their reputation.

The Golden Globes ceremony, one of the biggest annual Hollywood awards, will air live on January 10 on NBC from om the Beverly Hilton hotel. Jerrod Carmichael will be hosting the awards ceremony this year.