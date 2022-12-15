English novelist George Orwell’s dystopian novel ‘1984’ tops electronic bestsellers in Russia

The dystopian novel ‘1984’ by English author George Orwell has topped electronic bestseller lists in Russia. In order to sustain support for wasteful conflicts, totalitarian rulers in the novel’s imagined future strip citizens of any freedom.

On LitRes, a Russian online bookshop, ‘1984’ has received the most fiction downloads thus far this year, according to state news outlet Tass.

According to Britannica, the book is set in Oceania in the year 1984, which is under the leadership of the all-powerful Party. The Party has brainwashed the populace into blindly following Big Brother’s orders.

The Party created Newspeak, a propagandistic tongue intended to stifle free thought and advance its ideologies.

According to a report by news agency Reuters, Orwell’s novel 1984, which was released in 1949 as a warning against tyranny, was prohibited in the Soviet Union until 1988.

The tyranny of Joseph Stalin, the previous leader of the Soviet Union, was exploited by Orwell to create the personality cult of Big Brother, whose ‘Thought Police’ force residents to adopt opposing viewpoints simultaneously, leading them to believe that ‘War is peace, freedom is slavery.’

However, some find modern parallels in the leadership of Russian President Vladimir Putin, who exterminated the public’s access to critical media and political opposition, according to a story.

Putin’s war on Ukraine, which he calls a ‘special military operation’ will soon enter the eleventh month, prompted new laws that made it a crime to publish any information about the war which was at variants with statements given by the government.